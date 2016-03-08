While the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Koimoi highlights Hindi Cinema’s strong and iconic female characters played by our beautiful and talented actresses.


Nargis – Mother India (1957)

Nargis in a still from movie 'Mother India (1957)'
Nargis in a still from movie ‘Mother India (1957)’

Meena Kumari – Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

Meena Kumari in a still from movie 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)'
Meena Kumari in a still from movie ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)’

Nutan – Bandini (1963)

Nutan in a still from movie 'Bandini (1963)'
Nutan in a still from movie ‘Bandini (1963)’

Mala Sinha – Dhool Ka Phool (1959)

Mala Sinha in a still from movie 'Dhool Ka Phool (1959)'
Mala Sinha in a still from movie ‘Dhool Ka Phool (1959)’

Madhubala – Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Madhubala in a still from movie 'Mughal-e-Azam (1960)'
Madhubala in a still from movie ‘Mughal-e-Azam (1960)’

Sharmila Tagore – Amar Prem (1972)

Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore

Rekha – Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

Rekha in a still from movie 'Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)'
Rekha in a still from movie ‘Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)’

Sridevi – ChaalBaaz (1989)

Sridevi in a still from movie 'ChaalBaaz (1989)'
Sridevi in a still from movie ‘ChaalBaaz (1989)’

Mumtaz – Khilona (1970)

Mumtaz in a still from movie 'Khilona (1970)'
Mumtaz in a still from movie ‘Khilona (1970)’

Waheeda Rehman – Guide (1965)

Waheeda Rehman in a still from movie 'Guide (1965)'
Waheeda Rehman in a still from movie ‘Guide (1965)’

Shabana Azmi – Arth (1982)

Shabana Azmi in a still from movie 'Arth (1982)'
Shabana Azmi in a still from movie ‘Arth (1982)’

Hema Malini – Dream Girl (1977)

Hema Malini in a still from movie 'Dream Girl (1977)'
Hema Malini in a still from movie ‘Dream Girl (1977)’

Madhuri Dixit – Mrityudand (1997)

Madhuri Dixit in a still from movie 'Mrityudand (1997)'
Madhuri Dixit in a still from movie ‘Mrityudand (1997)’

Aishwarya Rai – Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Aishwarya Rai in a still from movie 'Jodhaa Akbar (2008)'
Aishwarya Rai in a still from movie ‘Jodhaa Akbar (2008)’

Rani Mukerji – Black (2005)

Rani Mukerji in a still from movie 'Black (2005)'
Rani Mukerji in a still from movie ‘Black (2005)’

Vidya Balan – Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan in a still from movie 'Kahaani (2012)'
Vidya Balan in a still from movie ‘Kahaani (2012)’

Priyanka Chopra – Fashion (2008)

Priyanka Chopra in a still from movie 'Fashion (2008)'
Priyanka Chopra in a still from movie ‘Fashion (2008)’

Smita Patil – Ardh Satya (1983)

Smita Patil in a still from movie 'Ardh Satya (1983)'
Smita Patil in a still from movie ‘Ardh Satya (1983)’

Kangana Ranaut – Queen (2014)

Kangana Ranaut in a still from movie 'Queen (2014)'
Kangana Ranaut in a still from movie ‘Queen (2014)’

Kajol – Dushman (1998)

Kajol and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Dushmann
Kajol and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Dushmann

Rani Mukerji – Mardaani (2014)

Rani Mukerji in a still from Mardaani
Rani Mukerji in a still from Mardaani

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja (2016)

Sonam Kapoor in a still from Neerja
Sonam Kapoor in a still from Neerja

Priyanka Chopra – Jai Gangaajal (2016)

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Jai Gangaajal
Priyanka Chopra in a still from Jai Gangaajal
SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

2 COMMENTS

  2. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who was doing a little homework on this.
    And he in fact ordered me breakfast because I stumbled upon it for
    him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanks for spending time to discuss this issue here
    on your website.