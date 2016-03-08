While the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Koimoi highlights Hindi Cinema’s strong and iconic female characters played by our beautiful and talented actresses.

Nargis – Mother India (1957)

Meena Kumari – Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

Nutan – Bandini (1963)

Mala Sinha – Dhool Ka Phool (1959)

Madhubala – Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Sharmila Tagore – Amar Prem (1972)

Rekha – Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

Sridevi – ChaalBaaz (1989)

Mumtaz – Khilona (1970)

Waheeda Rehman – Guide (1965)

Shabana Azmi – Arth (1982)

Hema Malini – Dream Girl (1977)

Madhuri Dixit – Mrityudand (1997)

Aishwarya Rai – Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Rani Mukerji – Black (2005)

Vidya Balan – Kahaani (2012)

Priyanka Chopra – Fashion (2008)

Smita Patil – Ardh Satya (1983)

Kangana Ranaut – Queen (2014)

Kajol – Dushman (1998)

Rani Mukerji – Mardaani (2014)

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja (2016)

Priyanka Chopra – Jai Gangaajal (2016)