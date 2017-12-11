“Women Are Way More Superior Than Men”: Kareena Kapoor Khan On Zaira Wasim Incident

Kareena Kapoor Khan says women are capable of fighting out of every situation in life. Kareena spoke about women’s strengths at the red carpet of the Lux Golden Rose Awards here in Mumbai on Sunday night.

She was asked to comment on teenage actress Zaira Wasim’s alleged harassment by a middle-aged man during a flight.

“I think women are way more superior than men. We are fighters and whatever the situation might be in our life — be it personal or professional — we all come out as fighters.”

“Like I said before, we call our god Laxmi, we pray to her and she is a woman, and when we talk about our land, we call it motherland… So, women are way more superior. We will fight out of every situation in life,” Kareena said.

Zaira, apart from celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput, were present for the event.

Kareena was asked who her favourite is in present-day Bollywood. She said, “All the actresses, be it, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, I think all of them are great achievers in their careers. We all have worked for more than 12-15 years, so taking one name wouldn’t be nice because, for me, I think everybody is an achiever.”

Kareena also bagged an award for ‘I Am More Than You Can See Award’ at the ceremony.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy wrapping her first venture with Sonam Kapoor titled Veere Di Wedding. It will release in May next year. Zaira Wasim was last seen in Secret Superstar which also featured Aamir Khan in an extended cameo. The film was a hit affair at the ticket windows.