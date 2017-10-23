Woman Files An FIR Against Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera

A 31-year-old woman named Shabnam Abdul Hamid Sheikh has registered a case against a person who identified himself as actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera at the Khar Police station in Mumbai. She claims that Shera allegedly outraged her modesty and threatened her.

The police officials are currently investigating if the person who called is Shera or someone who claimed to be him. Shabnam, who is a resident of Bandra, received a call on October 20 from a person who introduced himself as Shera. She has stated in the FIR that when she told Shera that she doesn’t know him, he replied saying that he is Salman Khan’s bodyguard and added, “Aap Bhai ko kyun taklif de rahi ho, jo hai aapas mein settle karlo.”

The FIR also stated that Shera used abusive words and threatened her to settle down the issue calmly. She also said that she would also take legal action against the actor (Salman Khan), Bigg Boss, Colors and Endemol, the production house. Here is the copy of FIR:

Shabnam has further added that she has recorded the call and will present it as a proof against alleged Shera. The case has been booked under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police officials are investigating and they are trying to find out as to whose name the phone is registered in.