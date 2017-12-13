Akshay Kumar has proved himself to be a sure shot box office success formula for his films. Since the last two years, his movies be it Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom or this year’s release Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha all have entered the 100 crore club.

Among all the Bollywood superstars, Akshay Kumar is jam-packed with the most number of upcoming movies for the next two years from 2018 and 2019. Looking out for the list of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and their release date? You have landed at the right place at the right time.

1. Padman

A biographical drama is about a social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented and provides low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women in rural areas. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Radhika Apte in the lead. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna the movie is slated for release on 26 January 2018.

2. Robot Sequel (2.0):

This science-fiction movie is the second instalment of the of the legendary South Indian superstar Rajinikanth starrer Robot franchise. In 2.0, the makers have signed Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist this time. For the first time, Akshay is playing the role of a hardcore villain. This movie stars Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead and is all set for release on 27th April 2018.

3. Gold:

The sports-inspired film is set in the backdrop of the 1948 London Olympics and narrates the story of independent India’s first gold medal win at the Olympics. Produced by Excel Entertainment the film will be directed by Reema Kagti. Gold will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy and will feature Amit Sadh in a pivotal role. Gold is all set for release on Independence Day 15 August 2018.

4. Mogul:

The Gulshan Kumar Story: Akshay Kumar to team up with Jolly LLB2 director Subhash Kapoor for the second time. Mogul is based on the real-life story of Gulshan Kumar. The film was officially announced on Twitter by Akshay Kumar.

5. Crack:

After collaborating successfully in Special 26 (2013), Baby (2015) and Rustom (2016), Akshay is once again teaming up with Neeraj Pandey for an upcoming psychological thriller titled Crack. The film will be on the floor in 2018.

6. Kesari:

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Bollywood movie Kesari speaks about the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi fought between the Sikh soldiers and Pashtun Orakzai. Akshay will portray the role of Commander Havildar Ishar Singh. Karan Johar will produce the movie to be directed by Anurag Singh. In this action-packed film, Akshay will be trained by a Hollywood stuntman Lawrence, for hand-to-hand combat and the sword-fighting sequence in the film.

7. Housefull 4 :

The fourth of the Housefull sequels, Housefull 4 is expected to hit the big screen as a Diwali 2019 release. Directed by Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala will produce Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Sanjay Dutt to star in Sajid Khan’s film.