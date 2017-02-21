The winners list of Mirchi Music Awards 2017 is now out. The prestigious awards celebrating the best of music were held recently. The event was a star studded affair with who’s who of the music industry and film fraternity in attendance.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil swept major awards such as song of the year and album of the year. Also, Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi bagged the vocalists of the year awards.

Take a look at the winners list here:

Song of the Year –

Channa Mereya (Song) – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Film)

Album of the Year –

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Film)

Male Vocalist of The Year –

Arijit Singh – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Song) – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Film)

Female Vocalist of the Year –

Jonita Gandhi – Gilehriyaan (Song) – Dangal (Film)

Music Composer of the Year –

Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Song) – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Film)

Lyricist of the Year –

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa Mereya (Song) – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Film)

Lifetime Achievement Award –

Usha Uthup

Royal Stag Make It Large Award –

Karan Johar

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year –

Sarwar Khan & Sartaz Khan Barna – Haanikaarak Bapu (Song) – Dangal (Film)

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year –

Asees Kaur – Bolna (Song) – Kapoor & Sons (Film)

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year –

Tanishk Bagchi – Bolna (Song) – Kapoor & Sons (Film)

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year –

Abhiruchi Chand – Buddhu Sa Mann (Song) – Kapoor & Sons (Film)

Indi Pop Song of the Year –

Aye Jahaan Aasmaan (Song) – Aye Jahaan Aasmaan (Album)

Raag Based Song of the Year –

Meherbaan (Song) – Sarbjit (Film)

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging) –

Santosh Mulekar & Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy – Kaaga (Song) – Mirzya (Film)

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing) –

Vijay Dayal – Jabra Fan (Song) – Fan (Film)

Best Background Score –

Tubby – Parik – Mirzya (Film)

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year –

Soch Na Sake (Song) – Airlift (Film)

Listeners’ Choice Album of the Year –

Dangal (Film)

Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music –

Y. S. Mulky

Jury Award for Best Album of Golden Era (1956) –

Basant Bahar