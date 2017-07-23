Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez share crackling chemistry which is loved by the audience.

The news Judwaa 2 will have 5 songs featuring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez to harp on the chemistry, the two share.

From the camaraderie they shared in Dishoom on and off screen, to all their fun filled prep, rehearsal and workout video’s for Judwaa 2 that they have shared with us through their social media platforms, one can be sure that this pair is sure to watch out for.

Both the actors who are known for their jovial nature, their breathtaking dance moves and fitness indulgences are one of the hottest pairs to feature in the upcoming movies.

Trending :

The actors have already shot for the iconic songs, Tan Tana Tan and Onchi Hai Building and have finished a long schedule in London, and are prepping for their last schedule abroad.

The makers of Judwaa 2 have come up with a unique promotional strategy for the romantic comedy flick. Going for a new promotional activity, the film’s lead actor Varun Dhawan said that he is searching for real life twins for the trailer launch of Judwaa 2.

The original film Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the lead. Salman Khan’s fans must be delighted to catch him in Judwaa 2 again! In the second instalment of the franchise, Varun will be reprising Salman’s role from the original. Apart from this Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Judwaa 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on 29th September.

Hence, if this news turns out true, it is certainly going to be a treat for all their fans!