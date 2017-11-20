Will Swag Se Swagat Beat Mashallah In Terms Of Swag & Style? Vote Now!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif burned our screens with hotness when they grooved on the song Mashallah back in Ek Tha Tiger. The song went on to become the chartbuster and was loved by all.

Mashallah was picturised in Turkey in which we can see Salman Khan wearing his signature scarf and Katrina Kaif soaring the temperature with her belly dance. It was shown having a marketplace as the backdrop. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Wajid Khan with music given by the duo Sajid-Wajid.

Reuniting after 5 years, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to make us groove with them in Swag Se Swagat song from Tiger Zinda Hai. The track has 100 dancers, including trained ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dancehall dancers from Greece, France and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ali Abbas Zafar also has some things to say about the astounding chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, “Everyone already knows that both Salman and Katrina have this unspoken sizzling chemistry on screen and what this song does is it exploits it in the most beautiful way,”

“In Ek Tha Tiger, everyone had loved Salman and Katrina’s chemistry, so for us it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been given in terms of their chemistry, how they are styled and the locations,” he added

All said and done, we know the song is not released yet, but with the stills, out and knowing Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin singing the song – do you guys think Swag Se Swagat will surpass the style and swag quotient set by Mashallah? Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.