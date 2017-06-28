Will SRK & Salman Share Screen Space Again In Aanand L Rai’s Film?

After Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance in Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight, Salman may be seen in a cameo in Aanand L Rai’s film which will have Shah Rukh playing a dwarf.

Shah Rukh Khan told in an interview, “There is a guest appearance in Aanand’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role.”

The yet-untitled film will also feature Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It is being rumored that Katrina will play herself in the film, and speculation is rife that Salman will essay his real-life persona too. SRK refused to divulge any details and said, “Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha’s role, we will keep it a secret till the end.”

Shah Rukh Khan added that nothing is confirmed, as he hasn’t spoken to Salman about it yet. “I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time,” he joked.

Salman had earlier revealed at the Tubelight press conference that SRK had agreed to make a guest appearance even before he could fully ask him. Given their equation, it is not unlikely that we will see an onscreen reunion of Bollywood’s Karan and Arjun.

Apart from this Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma. Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role.

We hope to see the two Khan’s soon on the silver screen!