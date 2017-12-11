Will Shah Rukh Khan Be A Part Of Rohit Shetty’s Angoor Remake?

The partnership of Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan has given us a blockbuster hit like Chennai Express. Fans were in wait to see their partnership weave the magic again on silver screen. Rumours were rife that Rohit and Shah Rukh will reunite again for the remake of the famous movie Angoor which got their fans excited.

But Rohit Shetty rubbished these rumours and called them baseless.In an interview to Pinkvillla when asked about a comedy movie that he would like to remake, he named Angoor. He said, “I already have the rights of Angoor. I don’t know when will I get to make it. “When he was further enquired about SRK’s involvement in it, he added, “If you give SRK (a film like) Angoor, he will make it into a watermelon! It’s a very sweet story. But when we try to make a simple film bigger, its essence and sweetness diminish and it goes into another zone. I can go to a hill station, and make a film like Angoor in two months and come back. But I’m still wondering if I want to make a film on that scale or not.”

Angoor the rib-tickling 1982 original by Gulzar stayed with generations, especially for its unparalleled performances by Sanjeev Kumar, who played a detective and Deven Verma, who pretended to be a bhaang lover. Both characters have their twin counterparts and all hell breaks loose when they finally encounter each other.

The original movie was based on Shakespeare’s play A Comedy of Errors. Shetty will work on the script along with his trusted scriptwriter Sajid-Farhad. Rohit Shetty is currently busy with his movie Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Simmba is all set to hit the theatres on December 28, 2018.