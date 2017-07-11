Sridevi returned to the film industry after five a year with her latest release Mom. The film is receiving good reviews from the critics and audiences. Going by the reports the actress is all to star in Karan Johar’s next. The actress might reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the same film titled Shiddat.

The duo will be reuniting after a quarter of a century. They were last seen together on screen in the in the 1993 crime thriller Gumrah, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Yash Johar.

After creating records with 2 States, director Abhishek Varman’s next movie Shiddat has been making news for quite some time now. The movie has been grabbing headlines for its cast. This will be the second collaboration of Nadiadwala Grandsons and Dharma Productions. The movie Shiddat is a cross-border romantic drama which is currently in the pre-production phase. The film will be produced by Karan Johar.

Shiddat will be a multi starrer movie and will feature Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. This will be the fourth time Alia and Varun will be romancing together on screen after Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Trending :

As per reports, Sridevi said yes to Karan’s film about six months ago. The idea of a partition drama film was originally of the late Yash Johar and one which his son Karan has been wanting to release since long.

Karan Johar has apparently entrusted the script of this film to Abhishek, who is said to be giving it the finishing touches, and both Karan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have been happy with the creative work done so far. The film’s title was rumored to be either Kalank or Shiddat, however, it turns out that the search for a title is still on. The film is set to go on floors next year.

We wait for an official confirmation from the makers of the film!