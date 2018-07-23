Will Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Benefit Because Of Historic Success Of Sanju?

This week will see the release of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 starring Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, and Chitrangada Singh in lead. It is Sanjay Dutt’s first film after the release of his biopic Sanju through which he cleared the stance about the controversies of his life and the audience in a way even forgave him for all the doings. The film proved to be one the biggest blockbusters of all time, and the emotional tone of the film made audience believe Sanjay Dutt’s version of the story.

Coming to the point, Sanjay Dutt was never ever a major star of Hindi film industry. He is someone who has always been in the news for his off-screen controversies than his films. Since 1994, the only successful films starring Sanjay Dutt are Haseena Maan Jayegi (Govinda Factor), Jodi No. 1 (Govinda Factor), Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Agneepath (Hrithik Roshan Factor), Son of Sardaar (Ajay Devgn Factor), All The Best (Ajay Devgn Factor), Double Dhamaal, Dhamaal, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Dus, Kurukshetra, Mission Kashmir (Hrithik Roshan Factor), Khoobsurat, Vaastav, Andolan and Aatish.

While Sanjay Dutt is a fine actor, his track record as far is commercial success is concerned is negligible. He has been a part of handful of successful films, and honestly, we don’t see his stardom escalating post the success of Sanju. It was Rajkumar Hirani’s brilliance and goodwill backed up by Ranbir Kapoor’s phenomenal performance that led to the success of Sanju. However, one can’t deny the fact that the movie watching audience have started developing a soft corner for Sanjay Dutt because of the suffering and hardships that he had to face. After watching Sanju, my mother told me that “Its sad that Sanjay Dutt was framed for no reason” after which I had to tell her both sides of the story to help her make an objective decision.

While the audience has accepted Sanjay Dutt’s story, it would be interesting to see if the audience accept him in a story-based film i.e. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Although Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster isn’t a huge franchise like Dhoom, Krrish or Golmaal, it has a small niche following. The first instalment of the film collected approximately 8 crores at the Box-Office in 2011, the biz of second part escalated to 20 crores in 2013. The star-cast of the third part is bigger than the first and second part mainly because of Sanjay Dutt’s addition to the team, and if the content lives onto the expectations, the lifetime collections of third instalment might be higher than the aggregate collection of first and second part.

Do you think Sanju will have a positive impact on the Box-Office collections of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, or will the movie do well on merely the merits.