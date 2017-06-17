After completing the shoot of his Bollywood comeback film ‘Bhoomi’, actor Sanjay Dutt has again teamed up with the director and producer of ‘Bhoomi’, Omung Kumar and Sandeep Singh for their upcoming romantic thriller ‘Malang’, which also marks the directorial debut of Aarambhh Singh. And now, for the leading lady of the film, the makers are thinking of approaching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Sanjay Dutt’s recommendation.

‘Malang’ is a romantic thriller which revolves around the story of a woman CBI officer and a man looking for love.

Sanjay Dutt had earlier worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2005 thriller-drama film, ‘Shabd’ and also shared screen space with her in the 2002 film ‘Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi’.

Although Sanju baba and Aishwarya look good together on screen and we are eagerly waiting to catch them together once again, but will Aish agree to be a part of the project? Will she like the script and say yes for the role? Well, only time has the answer!

According to director Aarambhh Singh, the film will roll in December and they are currently in the process of completing the screenplay. “Yes, Sanjay sir is keen on Aishwarya. We want to replicate their Shabd chemistry in our romantic-thriller,” says director Aarambhh Singh, who assisted director Omung Kumar in Bhoomi.

He further adds, “The idea is not only to keep the audience on the edge of their seats but also give them a new definition of love as Sanjay sir will be seen in a love story after a while.”

The film will be completely shot in two long schedules in Varanasi and Shimla. Produced under the banner of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures,T-Series and Legend Studios ‘Malang’ goes on floors this December.