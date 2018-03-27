Will Salman Khan’s Race 3 Do To Tiger Zinda Hai, What TZH Did To Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

With 12 of his movies in the 100 crore club, It’s no secret that Salman Khan has a Midas touch when it comes to Bollywood. The actor can easily carry a hardcore action film on his own, even if there may be major plotholes in the story, as proven by the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is currently Salman’s highest grosser, collecting over 339.16 crores at the box office. But this brings up the question, will Race 3 be able to take that title for itself?

One advantage that Race 3 has over Tiger Zinda Hai is an established franchise. In addition to Salman, the Race franchise also has quite a fan following. While Tiger Zinda Hai was a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, it hadn’t exactly been set up as a franchise then, unlike Race.

From what we have seen until now, Race 3 seems to be yet another typical Salman Khan action film, albeit a bit cleverer. As for the completely revamped cast, while their looks from the posters might be slick, there is a lot of doubt if they can live up to the audience’s expectation. So the success of the film heavily depends on Salman.

Let’s be honest, Race 3 would not be this hyped if Salman Khan wasn’t starring in it. While the audience usually gets bored by the predictability of a sequel, Salman Khan fans will rush to the theatres to watch his movies, boosting the film to a 100 crores in just a few days. One can easily expect the same to happen with this film.

According to reports, the most surprising thing about the film though, is that Salman Khan will apparently be playing the villain, since he has always refrained from playing the bad guy in films. While the idea is quite intriguing, it is a risky move for the actor, especially after the backlash he received after trying something new in Tubelight. It might be one of those movies where the audience root for the antagonist rather than the heroes.

Race 3 hits the theatres on June 15. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah in leading roles.