Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which featured the same cast.

Reports suggest that the duo might star in a Karan Johar production after they wrap filming for their on going project. A source told DNA, “While KJo’s next directorial will be with Ranbir Kapoor, he wants to produce a film with Salman and Katrina in the lead as he finds their chemistry sizzling.”

The source added, “Earlier, the same film was to star Pakistan actor Fawad Khan along with Katrina, but with the ban on Pakistani actors during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, that is not happening. Hence the filmmaker was keen to rope in Salman. The script is being reworked for Dabangg Khan and to make the character more suitable to him. The pre-production work on the film has begun.”

Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor has finally got the release date of 14th July 2017. The film is directed by Anurag Basu, whereas Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Kabir Khan’s next, Tubelight.

Salman Khan recently released the trailer of Tubelight and his fans could not stop gushing about the trailer. The trailer was surely soul touching and gave us major bromance vibes. The Khan brothers nailed the trailer with their innocence and lively acting but Shah Rukh Khan and Om Puri stole the show with their glimpse in the trailer.

We hope to see this Jodi once again in KJo’s next!