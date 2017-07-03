After reports emerged about Salman Khan’s cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf film a few days back, fresh reports speculate that the superstar might actually be performing to a dance number in the Anand L Rai directorial!

The yet untitled project is already making headlines every day due to Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to essay a dwarf in it. The possibility of Salman’s association has soared the curiosity meter higher and the fans of both the superstars can’t wait to catch the two of them on screen together after Tubelight! However, there is no confirmation yet whether Salman will do a cameo in the film or not.

The grapevine is abuzz that it is a song to which Bhai will perform in the film for which he might start shooting from 4th July! We had earlier reported that Shah Rukh has expressed his interest in approaching Salman for a guest appearance in the Anand L Rai directorial.

The actor had said, “There is a guest appearance in Anand’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role.” This is making their fans curious as to whether Salman will give his nod to the project or not.

The two superstars of Bollywood were last seen together in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. In the movie, Salman played Laxman Singh Bisht, a slow-witted and kind hearted person who used to be the subject of everybody’s ridicule. Shah Rukh played a cameo in the film. His role was that of magician Gogo Pasha, who instils confidence in Laxman and turns him around. The film opened to poor critic reviews and failed to leave an impact at the box office.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance film and a sequel to his 2014 movie Kick.