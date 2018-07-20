Will Saif Ali Khan & Ajay Devgn Reunite With Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior?

Since the announcement of Ajay Devgn’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, there have been numerous speculations and discussions regarding the new developments on the project. If rumours are to be believed, Saif Ali Khan may be roped in for the role of protagonist in the movie.

According to a recent report by DNA, the Taanaji team believes that Saif will make for an interesting choice to play Udaybhan Rathod, the Rajput officer and fortkeeper appointed by Jai Singh, chief of the Moghul army under Aurangzeb. The film recounts the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, which was fought between Tanaji Malusare, a commander in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, and Udaybhan. The former sacrificed his life to recapture Sinhagad Fort from the Moghuls.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara (2006), which was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello. If Saif is signed for the project, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior will be his fourth film with Devgn. The two actors have earlier worked in Kachche Dhaage (1999), LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006).

Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying the fame with his appreciable performance as Sartaj in Sacred Games