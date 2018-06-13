Will Race 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se & Housefull 4 Get Bobby Deol’s Career Back On Track?

People often say that it is easy for star-kids to sustain in the Hindi Film industry, however, Bobby Deol’s struggle to get a new lease in this industry proves that even star-kids have to go through their own set of hardships to get work in the industry. Bobby Deol belongs to the family which produced two of the biggest superstars of Indian Cinema i.e. Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, still he couldn’t sustain for a long period. The reason for his failure is the fact that he couldn’t match up to the changing times in the industry with the rise of multiplex culture. The lack of adaptability to changing environment kept Bobby Deol out of work for around 4 years.

In the span of 4 years, the actor, who was once touted to be the next big thing of Bollywood almost went into depression and resorted to alcohol to overcome the loneliness. Deol wanted to work, but the producers and directors in the industry felt that he is a spent force and therefore no-one really were keen to get him on board. In one of the interviews, Bobby Deol revealed that in the tough period of his life, Salman Khan came like an angel and promised to do a film with him. Khan, who is known for his large heart, not only promised to work with Deol, but also asked him to train with his personal trainer and get in proper shape.

After hitting the gym regularly, one fine day, Deol received a call from Salman Khan saying “Mamu, Shirt Utarega” and these three worlds resulted in the beginning of new innings for Bobby Deol. Khan offered him a pivotal role in Race 3 and the same gave Deol the confidence to approach other film-makers for work. Race 3 was followed up with Housefull 4, which is yet another mega-budget entertainer starring Akshay Kumar in lead. Apart from the two big franchise films, Bobby is also a part of his in-house franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana.

While the shooting for Race 3 and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has already been wrapped up, Deol will soon start working on Housefull 4, that is expected to go on floors in London soon. Who would have wondered that a person, who has been out of work for 4 years will suddenly be a part of 3 keenly awaited films? Bobby Deol’s journey just tells us to never lose hope in life as you don’t know what future has to offer. It is just about finding the right person who would back you during the tough period and encourage you to work hard to be back in the game.

On the professional front, apart from these 3 films, Bobby Deol will also be working in an action entertainer produced by Salman Khan. The film is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors next year. The film will be riding solely on Bobby Deol’s shoulders and Khan recently promised that it would present Jr. Deol in an avatar that the audience would love to see him in. With so many films in the pipeline, can we say that Bobby Deol’s career is finally back on track?