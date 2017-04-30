Actor Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, says he will now shift his full focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects.

“I have a film each with directors Sujeeth and Radha Krishna. I might work on both these projects simultaneously. We will commence work on Sujeeth’s ‘Saaho‘ from next month onwards. My full priority is on completing these projects,” Prabhas told IANS.

Asked about the possibility of signing a Hindi project, he said: “If something really interesting comes my way, I might do it. Right now, I only have these two Telugu films.”

The teaser of “Saaho”, a high-octane action film, was released with “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“.As per the reports, in Saaho, Prabhas will be seen in a different role, a very different setting, put together with a very different recipe: think very fast-paced and high-tech action on a huge scale, with a healthy dose of romance with handfuls of thrills and pinches of drama. Saaho will be a new, exciting and saucy mix, but put together very tastefully and served with style.

Sujeeth’s film is slated for release next year.

Radha Krishna had previously told IANS that his film with Prabhas will be completely shot abroad.

“The entire film will be shot abroad and we are currently zeroing in on the locations. It will be a love story and we are yet to finalise the leading lady,” Radha Krishna had said.

Both these projects will be bankrolled by UV Creations. His recent release Baahubali 2 on the other hand is on a roll as its sweeping the box office with big numbers. The film has already crossed the 220 crore mark in two days in India which is massive. The film is expected to reach 300 crore mark in three days itself.