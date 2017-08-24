Dhiraj Kumar who is busy shooting for his next film Kaashi with Sharman Joshi is all set to start his next untitled project which is based on Ujma Ahmed‘s Biopic.

An Indian national who was made to marry Pakistani national Tahir Ali at gunpoint in Pakistan. However, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took it upon herself to bring ‘Hindustan ki beti’ back home in a legal battle that lasted almost a fortnight. And return she did, on May 25.

Dhiraj Kumar says, ” Sita films & Insite India has acquired the rights of Ujma Ahmed’s biopic and we are keen on having Tabu and Parineeti Chopra to play the role of Sushma Swaraj and Ujma Ahmed. but it is too early to con firm the same.”

The film is still on the scripting stage, ” The story of Ujma Ahmed will focus on her struggle to break free and the government’s role to bring her back in India.” Kumar said. Dhiraj Kumar is expected to start shooting in Malaysia by November end. The film will be shot in 50 days and is likely to hit screens in May 2018.

Tabu’s spokesperson denied the news-report as being incorrect. On her part, the actress also added, “I have no idea why filmmakers who have not approached me give out false news of my being approached for their movies when I have not even been contacted or made aware of a certain project. This has also happened in the past. In fact, in some cases, some really big and established production houses have taken the liberty of using my name for a project without as much as my consent. I think this is clearly done to hype their projects and to create insecurity amongst other actresses who may be approached for the role. This is a poor practice and people should stop using my name in vain. Honestly, it shows them(filmmakers) in poor light when I issue a denial like this. Unfortunately, they leave me with no choice because no one has bothered to even check with me.”