Will Padmaavat Be Ranveer Singh’s Highest Opening Weekend At The Box Office?

Ranveer Singh is finally back with his movie Padmaavat. Padmaavat, which was slated for release on December 1, 2017, could not get to see the theatres due to repeated protests and threats of violence by Rajput groups, led by the Rajput Karni Sena. These protests not only stalled the movie’s release but delayed its certification as well. The censor board, headed by Prasoon Joshi had to appoint a panel of historians to look into the claim about the film containing historical inaccuracies.

The movie finally got the certification with a few changes on the condition that the makers change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat to show the relevance of the content in the film to its source material. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Ranveer has till date not been able to deliver a hit. Out of his 9 movies, Bajirao Mastani went on earn the most in the box office. Ramleela is Ranveer’s highest grossing weekend movie followed by Bajirao Mastani and Gunday. Where Ramleela went on to earn 52.6 crores, Bajirao Mastani went on to earn 46.77 crores and Gunday earned 43 crores as opening weekend grosser. Ranveer’s upcoming movie Padmaavat has to cross the benchmark of Ramleela and earn more than 52.6 crores on its first weekend to be called as his highest grossing weekend movie.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s opening weekend grossers list:

This is Ranveer Singh’s third tryst with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They have earlier teamed together for Ramleela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015). Padmaavat releases on 25 January, 2018.