Will Neil Nitin Mukesh And Arun Vijay Team Up As Villains For Prabhas’s Saaho?

Tamil actor Arun Vijay, is currently busy with the shooting of Thadam. In his recent interview, he spilled the beans about his upcoming trilingual film Saaho, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. As soon as Arun Vijay made an official statement about signing the film Saaho, rumours have been abuzz with him playing the role of a villain in the film and teaming up with Neil Nitin Mukesh who plays the principal antagonist.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife Arun Vijay has denied rumors of him playing the role of a villain. “I’m not playing a role with negative shades in Saaho. I play a positive character. I have enjoyed playing the part. There are still a few schedules left for me,” revealed Arun Vijay.

Directed by the Run Raja Run fame Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, Saaho also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The film is said to simultaneously being shot in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Popular Hollywood stuntman Kenny Bates who has earlier worked in movies like Die Hard and Transformers is working on the film’s stunt sequences.

Arun Vijay is at the final leg of shooting for Thadam, which marks his second collaboration after action thriller Thadaiyara Thaakka with director Magizh Thirumeni.