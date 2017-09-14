The year 2014 saw the release of the Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick, the film which went into becoming a box office blockbuster. Besides the film being a superhit, it also consolidated Jacqueline Fernandez’s position in Bollywood. Ever since the film was declared a box office success, everyone in the trade, as well as the fans of the stars, were eager to see its sequel.

Just after a few months of the film’s release, there was a strong buzz about the makers of Kick being all ‘kicked’ up to make the film’s sequel. Along with the buzz, also started the tossing around of names of heroine who would be pairing opposite Salman Khan in Kick 2. Reports had it that the makers of Kick had decided to retain the main star cast of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, even though there was no official announcement or confirmation from anyone.

This time round, a news report in a leading Bollywood website has really shaken up things as far as the sequel of Kick is concerned. As per the rumour, the lucky lady to have found the place in the film as the heroine is none other than Deepika Padukone. If the news about Deepika Padukone turns to be true, then, it will only mean Jacqueline Fernandez would be no longer a part of the film’s sequel. Reports have it that, the reason why the makers decided to have Deepika Padukone opposite Salman Khan was mainly because they wanted the film to have a never-before pairing, which is true in the case of Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone.

As for Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, they will be seen sharing the screen space in Race 3, whereas, Deepika Padukone is busy presently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati.