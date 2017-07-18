Creative folks from Bollywood as well as Hollywood often take inspiration from each other, then blatantly deny it in the fear that acknowledging it will get them in legal trouble. Bollywood has often faced flak for making a career out of allegedly “copying” Hollywood and Korean productions.

Kaabil, widely panned by critics and viewers for its cringeworthy and problematic portrayal of rape survivors and male entitlement, overacting and a ridiculously ancient revenge plotline, is allegedly about to get its own Hollywood remake. The film is itself inspired by films like Blind Fury and Broken.

Hollywood studio 20th Century Fox has now approached the actor to procure the remake rights of the thriller. Coincidentally, the actor headlined Bang Bang (2014), the official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood studio’s film, Knight And Day (2010).

While talking to mid-day, Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta confirmed the news, “It’s true that Fox, through Tomas Jegeus [president, Fox International Productions], has approached Hrithik. Even though the developments are too premature to talk about at this moment, it is an honor for the team. What is also exciting is that Kaabil has been declared the best film of [the first half of] 2017 via an online poll. So, it’s a double win for us.”

An insider gave some info about the same thing to the daily, he said, “Before he jetted off to New York, Hrithik was pleasantly surprised to get a call from Tomas, who wanted to buy the remake rights of Kaabil. They feel the film is a pure entertainer and has all the ingredients for a great Hollywood film. Hrithik will discuss the matter with his father when he is back.”

Rakesh Roshan also seemed excited to explore the opportunity, he said, “The screenplay was hard-hitting, and the drama, gripping. It would make for a wonderful Hollywood adaptation, given that it has all the necessary emotions. It struck gold at the box-office because it was about a visually-impaired lover seeking revenge.”