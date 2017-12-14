We all know that the gorgeous Deepika Padukone and heartthrob Ranveer Singh are rumoured to be lovers. Though, alleged love birds have neither admitted nor denied this news.

Earlier, we also saw how Deepika secretly met Ranveer’s parents, but still no one has confirmed the news. Not only these two but the most talked about jodi Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy and it surprised many.

We think that this a new trend that Bollywood peeps are following. Hiding and some more hiding! And then one fine day, Shubh Mangal Saavadhan! :P Jokes apart but as far as we have seen Deepika and Ranveer, their relationship has evolved by time. At several events, we have seen that how Ranveer is super protective about his supposed girlfriend Deepika.

Whenever we look at their camaraderie, we just fall in love with these two! If you remember the AIB Roast which took place in 2015 where we saw Ranveer and Deepika together, and how he pointed at her during a conversation proved that something’s cooking between the two!

Trending

We have seen their sizzling chemistry in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and they LITERALLY set the screen on fire in the song Ang Laga De. Even their roles in historic film, Bajirao Mastani were quite appreciated by the audiences. One such instance happened during the IIFA Awards 2016 night when the Gunday actor received the Best Actor award for his performance in Bajirao Mastani, he had mentioned Deepika in his acceptance speech.

He had said, “I was very moved by that performance. Leela to Ram, Mastani to Bajirao. I want to know which is next. Girl, you are so fine and by fine I mean a fine performer. What an actor! Nothing makes me happier than you, Deepika. Nothing makes me happier then receiving this award with you.” Aww…isn’t this sweet?

After days of speculations, Virat and Anushka got hitched in a closed affair on December 11, now, we think that even Deepika and Ranveer might follow the newly-weds footsteps! Will they tie the knot anytime soon? What are your thoughts on the same? Do vote and let us know in the comments section below.