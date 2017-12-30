Will Alia Bhatt Be A Part Of Priyanka Chopra’s New Venture?

Priyanka Chopra or Piggy Chops how she is lovingly called has her hands full with back to back Hollywood projects. It’s been over a year that she was last seen in a Bollywood films. According to reports she now plans on producing two films and for one of the films, she needed an A-list heroine to do five to six scenes.

Earlier she had expressed her displeasure over her difficulty in casting a lead actress because no one was willing to do just a few scenes in the movie that revolved around kids and stray dogs with a message. She was also very disappointed in the fact that Hollywood bigwigs, never bat an eyelid to do even two scenes in a special project whereas when it comes to Bollywood, Indian actresses fail to do the same.

A source of DNA revealed to the daily that Piggy Chops recently met Alia Bhatt to discuss the role and also quoted “Speculations were rife that the duo met to discuss a film where they will be seen together, but actually Priyanka bounced off the idea of her project to Alia. The latter has liked the story but is yet to give her nod.”

Alia will be the perfect fit for the role because at heart she’s an animal lover, just like Pc. Earlier this year, she had even announced an ecological initiative called Coexist, which aims to reduce the man-animal conflict by raising awareness about the issue.The source added, “Alia and Priyanka are extremely fond of each other. Plus this is a story that Alia herself pledges her support to. But the only problem are her dates. Alia already has her date diary full with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Abhishek Varman’s next, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, along with the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.”

Now the questions that arise after this is will Alia play the part or not? And when do we get to see PC again in Bollywood? Only time holds the answers to these questions.