Will This Actress Replace Priyanka Chopra In Shahnaz Hussain’s Biopic?

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has always amazed us with her performances in the past. Be it Mary Kom or Barfi, she has impressed us with her flawless acting. According to the reports, PeeCee was apparently being considered for Shahnaz Hussain biopic.

But the latest buzz suggests that she has declined the offer because of unavailability of dates.

Now that the Baywatch actress has opted out from the project, the former beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for the biopic. We have seen Aishwarya in Sarbjit biopic where she had essayed the role of Dalbir Kaur. And without any doubt, the actress had left a mark with her performance. So it wouldn’t be difficult to step into the shoes of the beauty icon.

According to a report in DNA, Puja Bedi, daughter of producer Bobby Bedi will be producing and directing the film. Kamlesh Pandey, the writer of the film feels that Aish will be the perfect choice for the film. Expressing his wish, Kamlesh said, “Aishwarya was always our first choice. But we want the tehzeeb and adab of the character to reflect in the actor’s DNA. The vocabulary certainly could not be that of the Facebook and Twitter generation. Aishwarya is perfect, keeping in mind all these prerequisites.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Fanney Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen romancing Rao on-screen for the first time. Last, we saw her in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Ranbir Kapoor and their crackling chemistry was quite appreciated by the fans.

Are you excited to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the biopic? Do let us know in the comments section below.