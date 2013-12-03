Kareena, who politely turned down the offer, let the media make news by speculating that she left Ramleela because of the no-pregnancy clause that SLB had in his contract. But now that the film has released and done exceptionally well, Kareena opened up to a leading daily about her career choices and how she has always been a hero among the heroines!
Wearing her attitude on her sleeve, this muhphaat Heroine has always done what her heart desired. To any third person, losing out on films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Page 3, Fashion and Chennai Express might have deterred their growth in the industry, but Kareena made the bold step by refusing all these films instantly! Bold and gutsy, Bebo is one woman who has never regretted any of her choices or decisions. Having a strong mindset, she has always turned down offers which she never liked being a part of, although doing those films might have taken her to a different level altogether.
Once the queen bee of tinsel town, Kareena’s last three releases, Heroine, Satyagraha and the recently released Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! could not spark off wonders for her as an actress but she does not feel bothered about it all. An actress who never was apprehensive about rejecting a huge film, right from the time she made her debut in the industry, Kareena feels that she has been the only heroine who could say No to such films, and rather served them to her contemporaries to jump onto. She prefers being at home, chilling out and traveling exotic world locations instead of wasting her time on a film she does not believe in.
When asked about the main reason why she rejected a film with a director of the caliber of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she immediately retorted back clarifying that the role did not interest her at all. She firmly believes that there is work for everyone and thus, losing out on one film would not take away her super-heroine tag from her. We do agree!
But for the sake of her fans, Kareena should definitely try to do something new! After all, whenever she tried the irregular, she has done wonders! And its high time, she does it again.
Now, enjoy reading koimoi.com on your Android Smartphone. Download the FREE App right here.
She is definately now a zero Heroine. Her time is pass and gone. Only her fans takes her serious, but The real Box office doesn’t take her serious. Which is dangerous for actress career
LOL , sour grapes bebo , from ram leela film famous dailouge : ram said : leela jaise koi nahi , means deepika jaise koi nahi . GOT IT !
It was nothing related to “no-pregnancy clause”. Her highly inflated ego didn’t allow her to work with someone new in the industry (Ranveer Singh). Check out the last movies she did – it was all about the biggies sharing screen space with her. So back then wasn’t the “no-pregnancy clause” viable?
But it’s true – her career is fading now. Just keep track of her movies now – she’s definitely try female oriented movies only to satisfy her egocentric nature.
Kareena has done almost 80 movies till now and not a single movie became a hit.3 idiots was a Raju Hirani movie in which the best role was given to CHATTUR and then SHARMAN followed by Boman, Aamir and then Madhavan , Jab W Met was a semi hit and may be because of Shahid Kapoor, Gol maal is again aRohit Shetty movie and is bound to be hit becaue of Tushhars character.Now figure out any hit movie she has given to consider her a star , leave alone comparing with Deepika or Priyanka…I forgot Salmans Id bonanza BODYGUARD for which Salman and Kareena were nominated for OSCAR
what about talaash ?
When was her time? can yuo nane her one hit movie
Kareena is a jealous loser.
All comments are correct karina can not called super star she can call flop star because she has given many flop movie