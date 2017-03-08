Why is Katrina Kaif ‘rowing against the tide’?

Fans recently got to know the philosophical side of the beautiful Katrina Kaif. The Bollywood hottie shared a photo on her Facebook page, where she is seen stepping out of the sea in a bikini. Kat captioned the image, “All my life I’ve been rowing against the tide. What can I do? It seems I was born that way. – Jose Mujica.”

While fans can’t stop drooling over her wet look, they are at the same time wondering why an immensely successful actress like Katrina feels she is rowing against the tide? Her post has also created speculations about whether Kat is still trying to cope up with heartbreak after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor last to last year.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, which after being delayed several times, is expected to release around July this year.