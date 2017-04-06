All is not well between Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar it seems. Those who are wondering about a possible connection between the two, let’s inform you that one is Shraddha Kapoor’s alleged ex-boyfriend, while the other is her rumoured present beau!

Aashiqui 2 co-stars Shraddha and Aditya were rumoured to be dating during the making of the film even though they never came out in the open about it. While the film established them as a popular jodi in Bollywood, their off-screen chemistry also fueled speculations about their relationship.

As per reports, the two actors have chosen to maintain a cordial relation even after calling it quits. They were recently seen in another movie OK Jaanu, where they were paired opposite each other.

Farhan Akhtar, who announced a separation from his wife of 15 years Adhuna Bhabani, allegedly started dating his Rock On 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor during the making of the film. There have been reports about the couple going steady since the past few months and Shraddha even moving in with Farhan! Even though, the actress has spoken to the media rubbishing such allegations.

Recently, during the 30 years anniversary celebration of Vishesh Films, former lovebirds Shraddha and Aditya were seen sharing some moments together. This allegedly did not go down well with her present beau Farhan Akhtar, and he got into a fight with Aditya. As per reports, Shraddha had to intervene to sort out things between the two of them.

A source informed Deccan Chronicle, “Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got a wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan’s residence sorting out the issue as we speak.”

Not just Shraddha, but Aditya too reportedly visited the actor-filmmaker’s house to mend things and his car was also spotted near his residence. Ek Phool Do Mali?