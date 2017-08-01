Two years ago, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar gave film enthusiasts one of the finest Bollywood films of the recent times- Dum Laga Ke Haisha. And the hit-Jodi is set to reunite for another romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The makers have released the first poster today and we must say the poster looks quite interesting.

Take a look:

In the poster, the lead pair is seen sitting in front of the Taj Mahal. The poster looks quite cute as we can see Ayushmaan sleeping on Bhumi’s lap with a bear beside them. The trailer of the movie is all set to release today.The poster gets you all nostalgic. If you are a fan of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, this film should be an equal delight.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. The movie has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is being helmed by South actor-director RS Prasanna. The film is said to be a quirky rom-com. The film is all set to release on 1st September.

Because of the lead pair’s amazing chemistry, we can’t wait for the trailer. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham.

On the work front, Bhumi is gearing up for her next release Toilet: EK Prem Katha, where she will share the silver screen with Akshay Kumar. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

What do you think about the poster? Watch this space for the trailer soon.

Watch out this space for the trailer!