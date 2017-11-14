Whoa! Taimur Ali Khan Gets A Nawabi Gift From Daddy Saif Ali Khan On Children’s Day

The little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is just 11-months-old and daddy Saif Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned to pamper his baby.

Now, you guys must be wondering what is that ‘Nawabi’ gift that Taimur has received. Well, the Chote Nawab has been gifted a brand new jeep with an additional baby seat as his first children’s day gift. The jeep is worth 1.30 crore! No, we are not kidding! Isn’t Taimur lucky to have parents like Saif and Kareena? Or is it vice-versa? Haha:P

The Chef actor bought the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT for his little one. When Saif was asked about who will be the first person to get a drive in his brand new jeep, he said, “If you see, there’s a baby seat in the car, so I think Taimur is going to get the first ride.” Further, when he was asked about what Taimur will get on his first children’s day, Saif quipped, “Ah! I will have to think about it. I think I will give this car to him (smiles). I think security is also very important and this car has a very lovely baby seat at the back. I am very excited. I think Taimur will love the color, nice cherry red jeep! I have actually thought that I will keep this car for him.”



That’s so sweet of daddy Saif!

The tiny tot and paparazzi’s favorite kid, Taimur will be soon turning one on December 20 this year and we can just imagine how huge his birthday celebrations would be! Recently, Taimur’s Aunt Karisma Kapoor revealed some birthday plans of chote Nawab and said that there will be no big celebration. She said, “Yes, Taimur’s birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration.”