Whoa! Sonam Kapoor Buys Rights Of A Novel On Mahabharata

It seems that making films out of a novel has become a trend in Bollywood. A few days we informed you that Aamir Khan is also working on the series of Mahabharata and his team has already started researching for the same.

But now from what we hear is even Sonam Kapoor, who is busy with her next Veere Di Wedding, has already acquired the rights of a novel which is based on Mahabharata.

The Dolly Ki Doli actress has bought the rights of two novels- one is Anuja Chauhan’s Battle For Bittora and second is Krishna Udayasankar’s Govinda. Speaking about the same to DNA, Sonam said, “Both (Battle For Bittora and Govinda) can be made into films, and I’m going to do it. I don’t know which character I will essay, but it’s Indian mythology, which is spectacular and has a lot of potential.”

The reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan will be casted opposite Sonam Kapoor in the on-screen adaptation of Battle For Bittora. Though, there is no confirmation from anyone or Sonam. The news of buying the rights have been kept undisclosed. Govinda is the first in a three-part series, written by Udayasankar, which is a modern retelling of Mahabharata. The three books (Govinda, Kaurava, and Kurukshetra) collectively is called The Aryavarta Chronicles.

Speaking about her other projects, the Padman actress has also signed the on-screen adaptation of Anuja’s other novel called The Zoya Factor. The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and the rights of the same have been acquired by Adlabs. Sonam confirmed the news and said, “Yes, there’s Zoya Factor, too, but I can’t talk about it.”