The makers of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight are all set to launch the much-awaited trailer later today. As the film revolves around the Indo-China conflict, director Kabir Khan got 600 actors on board to play army personnel. Sohail Khan’s character too is that of an army officer.

Kabir came up with a unique yet effective idea to get his cast of 600 soldiers to perform with conviction. When he asked the Indian army to train these actors for Tubelight, they happily agreed and took the actors under their shelter for a couple of weeks.

They organized a boot camp for the actors and trained them rigorously to make them look like real life soldiers. The actors had a complete transformation and showcased the body language of a soldier that looks completely convincing. They even learned to hold their weapons and armour perfectly.

Kabir Khan wanted to keep his locations as authentic as possible and thus chose Leh and Ladakh to shoot the war sequence. The rocky terrains combined with high altitude made it almost impossible to shoot. However, showing unwavering determination, the cast and crew completed the shoot of the film.

The makers roped in Hollywood’s legendary action director Glenn Boswell (Titanic, The Matrix, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, The Hobbit series and X-Men Origins – The Wolverine fame) for the film. The entire team flew together so they could tactfully polish this large scale conflict scene.

The film is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam.

Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.

Watch out this space as the trailer comes out today!