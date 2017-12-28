Whoa! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play A Double Role In Her Next

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to impress us in the year 2018. Her list of films in next year looks interesting and it will definitely be a treat for all her fans!

The Jazbaa actress was last seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. We missed watching this beauty in 2017. But nevertheless, Aishwarya is back in action with some amazing projects.

Aishwarya, who is currently shooting for Fanne Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, will start her New Year by shooting another film. She will start working on her next, in which she will be seen in a double role, in March-April which is supposed to be a thriller. Not only this, but she will be also working on the remake of Nargis starrer film, Raat Aur Din.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “The film is ready to go on the floors and is expected to be shot in Europe mid-next year. Aishwarya has also shown interest in the Raat Aur Din adaptation, details of which are expected to be finalised soon.”

KriArj Entertainment’s Prernaa Arora confirmed the same to Mumbai Mirror and said, “Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her.”

Further, she also said that Raat Aur Din remake is currently in a planning stage. “It will be a homage to Nargisji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role. I have also discussed the project with Sanjay sir (Dutt), and he has approved of the idea and our choice of Ash to play the role originally essayed by his late actress-mother,” Prernaa added.