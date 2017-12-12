Whoa! Aamir Khan Backs Furlenco, A Furniture Rental Startup

Aamir Khan, who is known to be Mr. Perfectionist, is now all set to add another feather in his cap. Like other Bollywood biggies, Khan has also invested his funds in a company named Furlenco which is a furniture renting startup.

It is being said that Aamir has invested a whopping amount of Rs 2 crores, a person involved in the deal told VCCircle. Though, the PK actor will not be a brand ambassador for Furlenco.

When The Times of India tried contacting Furlenco’s founder Ajith Mohan Karimpana for a comment, he refused to give a quote on this matter. Whereas even Aamir was unavailable for his reaction since he is shooting in Thailand for Thugs of Hindostan. Much before this, Aamir had been a brand ambassador for an e-commerce site, Snapdeal.

Not only Aamir but other actors like Alia Bhatt recently bought a stake in fashion portal, Stylecracker, while Jacqueline Fernandez has invested in Rakyan Beverages which makes healthy juices under Raw Pressery brand. Even Aamir’s good cricketer friend Sachin Tendulkar too has invested in a startup which includes Smaaash, Smartron India. Even Hrithik Roshan is involved in such startups, though it’s not always been a direct investment. Flipkart’s fashion e-trailer Myntra has bought a majority stake in Hrithik’s brand HRX. He had also signed Rs 100 crore endorsement deal with health and fitness startup CureFit earlier this year.

Furlenco was founded in 2012 by Karimpana, former vice president at Goldman Sachs, and it is run in six cities in India. It has about 4000 monthly consumers purchasing a furniture rental subscription. The company has raised about Rs 240 crores in a mix of equity and debt funding. Aamir’s funding in Furlenco comes at a time when it is also picking up small debts at regular interval. Furlenco faces a competition with the companies like Rentomojo and Pepperfry.