Who Will Play Salman Khan’s Daughter In His Next?

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza is reportedly looking for a fresh face for his upcoming film, which stars Salman Khan in the lead. As per reports, the ABCD 2 director is teaming up with Salman for a dance musical featuring the superstar. The film will deal with a father-daughter relationship, where the father (to be played by Salman) is an ageing dancer and his 13-year-old ambitious daughter is eagerly waiting to step into his shoes! That sounds exciting! Isn’t it?

Well, if reports are to go by, Remo D’Souza wants to launch a fresh face with the film, who will essay Salman’s teenage daughter, even though the filmmaker has been keeping a hush-hush on the matter and has not yet confirmed the news. As per reports, a popular name from within the industry has already been finalised as the film’s leading lady.

Salman Khan, who is known for his roles mostly as a romantic and an action hero in Bollywood, has never played a father to a teenager. This is also probably the first time that 51-year-old actor will be essaying a character closer to his age.

The superstar had created similar magic with little girl Harshaali Malhotra in the cross-border camaraderie drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan back in 2015, which minted gold at the box office, grossing over Rs 300 crores! Although, it wasn’t a daughter-father drama.

Director Kabir Khan launched the 7-year-old child actor Harshaali with Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Hence, we are eagerly waiting to see what magic figure Salman’s chemistry with a teenage girl achieves!

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s historical war drama Tubelight, which is scheduled for an Eid release this year. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and features Salman’s close buddy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

He is also shooting for Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, the second instalment in the Tiger franchise where he is being paired opposite Katrina Kaif.