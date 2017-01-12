Who killed Lal Bahadur Shastri, questions Vivek Agnihotri’s new film

Vivek Agnihotri announced that his new film is dedicated to India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He attempts to raise questions about the mysterious death of the leader, who died 51 years ago on this day.

“This is my next film dedicated to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 51st death anniversary. Please support and contribute ideas. #WhoKilledShashtriji,” tweeted Agnihotri, whose “Buddha in a Traffic Jam” found critical acclaim.

“Death/assassination, questions must be answered. Contribute ideas. This will be first crowdsourcing of ideas for a film,” he added.

Agnihotri also shared a poster, which reads: “I think it is our democratic right to know if our 2nd Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji died a natural death, or, as alleged, was it an assassination? Why the cover-up?”

Shastri had died hours after the Tashkent Accord with Pakistan was signed. He was 61.