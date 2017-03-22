Top 10 Highest Advance-Tax Payers In B-Town: Salman Tops, Kapil Sharma Beats Aamir & KJO

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is quite literally the star of the week. He kicked off this week with a massive surprise about his personal life after introducing his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath over social media. Later we learnt about his recent tiff with co-comedian Sunil Grover on his show after the latter posted a message for Kapil, asking him to treat people as humans.

Now, another piece of news on Sharma has come as a surprise. He has been named in the top 10 list of celebrity advance tax payers list. Kapil has reportedly paid an advance tax of 23.90 crores which is 241% up from 7 crores. He has paid an advance tax more than biggies like Aamir Khan and Karan Johar.

Amongst others on the list, director-producer Karan Johar has paid an advance tax of 11.70 crores compared to 2 crore last year.

Actor Salman Khan has once again topped the list as he paid an advance tax of 44.50 crores compared to 32 crores last year.

Also, Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar comes second with his payment of 29.50 crores, compared to 30 crores last year.

Among actresses, Deepika Padukone paid an advance tax of 10.25 crores, Alia paid 4.33 crores.

Check out the list of top 10 celebrity advance tax payers:

No Name (Actor/Actress)

Tax Paid (2016-17) 1. Salman Khan 44.50 Cr 2. Akshay Kumar 29.90 Cr 3. Hrithik Roshan 25.50 Cr 4. Kapil Sharma 23.90 Cr 5. Ranbir Kapoor 16.50 Cr 6. Aamir Khan 14.80 Cr 7. Karan Johar 11.70 Cr 8. Deepika Padukone 10.25 Cr 9. Alia Bhatt 04.33 Cr 10. Kareena Kapoor Khan 03.90 Cr

Bollywood celebrities pay an advance tax to the government from their incomes of all sources. Advance tax is a pre-payment of your income tax before the end of a financial year.