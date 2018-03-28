When Sumeet Vyas Turned Student Of DJ Nucleya For High Jack

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who plays a disc jockey in his upcoming film High Jack, took notes from popular Indian DJ Nucleya to prepare for the role.

“I keenly observed how he worked on the console. I didn’t want to overdo or go crazy shifting the knobs… Nucleya had specific gestures and hand movements, as his music reaches its crescendo. I’ve tried my best to get that mannerism,” Sumeet said in a statement.

“He was sweet enough to share his anecdotes on how he prepares his set for a show, when to push the tempo and when to surprise the audience and keep them engaged through the show. To be very honest, he is a master at his craft and I’m just creating an illusion of being a pro at this. I hope I don’t disappoint him,” he added.

High Jack is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It also features Sonalli Seygall, Kumud Mishra and Mantra.