When Salman Khan Shot Mashallah From Ek Tha Tiger In His Shorts

When Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger released, along with the movie being a super hit this song was a rage back then. But there a super cool trivia about the song very few people know.

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Mashallah was shot on a set created in Mumbai. Though initially, Yash Raj Films planned to shoot the song in Morocco but due to some reasons, it was shot on a Moroccan styled set. When you see the song, you understand how warm the temperature was on the set. Salman, who is known for his super-cool avatar, went ahead and shot come close up angles wearing shorts under his rusty shirt. He’s seen wearing white pants under it in the song but there are some close-up shots in which camera is just shooting the upper portion of both the leads.

Check out the pictures in which we can see the coolest avatar of Salman Khan as he shoots the song in his shorts:

Currently, the team has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai. After the huge success that was Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are returning for this film after almost five years. Salman is reprising his role as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina will play Pakistani spy Zoya. Latest reports suggest that Bhai will be battling with a pack of wolves in an action scene for the film, as the team is going the extra mile to shoot this while keeping up to international standards.

Recently, Salman and Katrina were seen attending IIFA 2017 together, where they both gave smashing performances and enthralled the audiences with their moves. The two were last seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Ek Tha Tiger.

Tiger Zinda Hai will be helmed by who had last worked with Salman in Sultan. The movie is slated to release on 22nd December.