Ranbir Kapoor is soon gearing up for his next, which is the biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. He was recently spotted outside Dutt’s house along with director Anurag Basu.

The biopic is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and actors such as Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor have been roped in for key roles.

The film is still untitled and kick-started shooting during January and is set to have a 2017 release.