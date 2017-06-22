Gone are the days when actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were cast as siblings in one film (Josh, 2000) and love interests in the other/s (Mohabbatein, 2000 or Devdas, 2002).

Cut to 2017. Casting actors, who are not related in real life as siblings in films, is passé! In an attempt to make cinema more realistic or closer to real life, Bollywood has now started casting real siblings in the role of siblings on screen!

Also, an actor or actress might find it difficult or uncomfortable to romance their siblings in a film or in highest probability refuse to be cast in such a role. But if they are cast as siblings in films too, the actors, apart from feeling comfortable, would not have to work hard on creating an on-screen chemistry because that chemistry exists since their birth!

This is a trend which we have observed among several films releasing in 2017! Here is a list of films which star real siblings in the role of siblings!

Haseena Parkar

The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is a biopic on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. While Shraddha Kapoor essays the title role of Haseena, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor will be playing the character of Dawood in the film. Let’s see how the real siblings pull off the characters of one of the most dreaded dons of all time. Her sister Haseena was popularly known as “Aapa” in Mumbai’s Nagpada area. Haseena Parkar releases on 18th August.

Dobaara: See Your Evil

This horror film, which is more of a psychological thriller deals with the story of UK-based siblings Kabir and Natasha, who discover the truth about a haunted mirror which killed their parents in their childhood and they try to destroy it. While Huma Qureshi plays Natasha, her brother Saqib Saleem essayed the role of Kabir. The film directed by Prawaal Raman, released on 2nd June.

Tubelight

Salman and Sohail have earlier worked together in films like Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna, God Tussi Great Ho, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Veer. The two brothers have again come together on screen for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, which is a war drama set in the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. While Sohail plays Bharat Singh Bisht, Salman plays his brother Laxman Singh Bisht, an innocent youth, who is little slow-witted as per his age. Tubelight hits theaters on 23rd June.

