Manoj Bajpayee is known for his daring choices in his career, diversifying roles, immense talent and epitome professionalism. The actor has always taken up challenging roles and has delivered with great justice be it his last year’s outstanding performance in Aligarh or unusual portrayal in his short film Taandav. Manoj Bajpayee has carved a niche for himself and is continuing in living up to it with his upcoming film Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Verma.

A source close to Manoj spills some inside details on the level of dedication the actor has been giving to RGV’s next. According to the source, the director had asked Manoj for a given set of dates which the actor had readily committed but to the amazement of everyone, the professional actor Manoj finished his shoot way before the estimated time. That’s not all! It is known that while shooting for a crucial sequence with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee had to deliver more than 30 lines in one shot which the actor delivered effortlessly and with great justice. Manoj’s immense dedication and professionalism resulted in finishing a day’s shoot in lesser time then estimated!

“My association with Ramu is since Satya, which is one of a milestone in my cinematic journey. We are quite bonded and when he approached for this role, it was an instant yes. It is an honour to work with Amitji and I am grateful to share screen space with him. I like challenging myself with every passing film and have done the same in Sarkar 3. It was a great experience while shooting the film, got a chance to learn a lot and discover some interesting things,” said the two time national award and Asia Pacific screen winner Manoj Bajpayee.

Apart from Sarkar 3, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia, Dipesh Jain’s In the Shadow, Neeraj Pandey’s Missing, Neeraj Pandey’s Naam Shabana and many more interesting projects which are going to be announced soon.