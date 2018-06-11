When Karan Johar ‘Relieved Himself’ Behind A Rock While Shooting Shah Rukh Khan’s K3G

All of us, once in our lifetime have been through a situation, which is amusing when we think about it, but also very sheepish, when we have to talk about it. No matter who we are and where we are, embarrassment will find its way. Talking about this, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, revealed his most embarrassing moment in the life.

Recently he had an interview with Film Companion about his short film Lust Stories in collaboration with filmakers Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, Karan babbled, about his awkward moment, he said that he was having an upset stomach, while he was shooting for the song Suraj Hua Madham in Egypt.

Karan disclosed, “So, I got the loosies one day in the middle of Egypt, while we were shooting Suraj Hua Madham (Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham). I got a bad loose motions’ attack. We were in this location where there were these lime stone structures and I just had to go behind one of Athem.”

“I went very far and there was this other person who was having the similar problem and he was behind another lime stone. And, we both stared at each other, we both knew we were hiding. And it was the most embarrassing emotion. He stared at me and I stared at him and we were both in squat positions and I was like, ‘I am gonna die’ because he found the limestone, as did I, and we both thought we won’t tell anyone. But, it was a very bad attack that I had. I couldn’t help it. The vanity van was two kilometers away. Yeah, so. It’s called Far Fara dessert, where we shot that part. And it has my remains for life now,” he added.

Well, Karan it is totally fine, because we all can associate with you. Because in this world full of amusements, it is marked that, one will be red-faced.