When Fukras Turned Foodies! Fukrey Returns Team Feast On Delhi Food 

Fukrey Returns Team – Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Bholi Punjaban visited 4 famous places in Delhi. The hangout places of college students, like Majnu ka Tila, Tom uncle’s Maggie and a Chinese stall in the very famous Kamla Nagar. They are known to be hangout spots of Delhi.

Fukrey’s story is based in Delhi, and as we saw in the first part, the boys go and have the common and famous food in Delhi, like Chole Bhatture. This time in the movie they will be seen visiting many more places, but before the release of the movie they did a creative campaign of visiting all the famous spots of the city.

Early this month, they were gallivanting on Mumbai streets. Where they went and did what they love. The team has set a notch higher in their Jugaady level by spreading Fukrapanti in Delhi.

The team even danced on the film’s new song which released recently, Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai which is all set to be the bro-song of the nation.

Four years later, the Fukrey gang is back with Bholi Punjaban and the boys – Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar. Fukrey Returns is anticipated to be funniest and quirkiest project of the year and a perfect film to end the year with.

Helmed with an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, the film is all the more intriguing as it retains the original cast as well as takes the plot of Fukrey further.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Fukrey Returns is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is slated to release on 8th December 2017.