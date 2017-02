Farhan Akhtar’s next: In “The Fakir of Venice” the most memorable part was when Farhan did the burial himself for the film.

They did not use a double, he literally went under the sand himself and was buried under for all of 2 whole minutes.

So what he did made the scene more believable, more serious , more everything and he did not have to do that.

This black comedy drama film also stars Annu Kapoor and Kamal Sidhu in pivotal roles.