When Farah Khan Called Shah Rukh Khan Her Most Handsome Friend

Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has hailed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and called him her most handsome friend.

Shah Rukh hosted a pre-Diwali bash at his home here. Farah took to social media to share photographs from the party, which was also attended by filmmakers Karan Johar, Aanand L. Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma and actors Sanjay Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

While sharing an image of herself with the Raees actor, Farah wrote: “With my most handsome friend Shah Rukh Khan.”

With my Most handsome friend @iamsrk Picture abhi baaki hain mere dost❤️

In another photograph, Farah is seen alongside Karan, Aanand Rai and Himanshu.

Film people!! At mannat with old friends n new.. @iamsrk @karanjohar @aanandlrai @himanshusharmaa



She began her career as a choreographer in Hindi filmdom and donned the director’s hat for blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who has journeyed for over two decades in showbiz, says Bollywood has now become more impersonal.

Asked how the attitude of actors has changed over the years, Farah told IANS here: “Of course people are professional and all that, but I feel something still stays the same. Actors are still self-absorbed and so are actresses.”

“Now everything is run by managers and artiste management companies. So I think it has become a little impersonal and not like earlier. Earlier, it was a little personal… Now it’s all corporate and impersonal.”

Farah started her journey with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992 and, in 2004, went on to direct her first film, Main Hoon Na, starring her close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working with actress Katrina Kaif in Rai’s next project.