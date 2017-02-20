The Kapil Sharma Show’s Fun Episode Alia, Varun Promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the rom-com to hit the theatres.

The actors, who were in Jaipur today to promote the film, recently shot for a Badrinath Ki Dulhania special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show!

If you can’t wait to catch a few glimpses of the show before it is telecasted, check out the video below!

Varun and Alia had a fun time on the sets and burst into laughter every now and then at the goofy antics of the show’s cast.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, is all set to release on 10th March.