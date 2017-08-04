When Arjun Kapoor Made Ranveer Singh Change His Underwear Brand

Ranveer Singh is one actor from Bollywood who will never think twice to do anything his heart indicates to.

We have seen the best of him at promotional events and we know Ranveer is an antonym to diplomacy. He attended Neha Dhupia’s chat show #NoFilterNeha and did some amazing revelations.

1. “Teri Girlfriend Meri” Moment With Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranveer: So here’s the thing about Aditya, he’s always been a hottie. Even when we were 16-17. I was like this, like a preppy tight t-shirt boy from HR college. And he was like this Afro keeping hippy boy, you know, he was a fast bowler and he was all athletic an all…

Neha: Was it

Ranveer: Yaa yaa, Aditya Roy was

Neha: The guitar boy

Ranveer: Yaa he was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapoor.

2. Shouting From The Top Of A Water Tank

Neha: Have you ever been on top of a water tank?

Ranveer: Yaa

Neha: So you basically had your Sholay moment, was there a girl, were you thrown out?

Ranveer: Yes we were in 9th-10th grade and our class room was on the last floor of the building and above us was only the terrace and it had a water tank and we’d all like chill there, it was invariably dangerous, really and we were badly reprimanded by it when teachers found out that that’s where we were hanging out, on top of a water tank on an eight story building. But yaa, I used to scream to all the cute girls down stairs, be like yaaay look at me, I love it, living on the edge…what do you know?!

3. Literal Chaddi Buddy With Arjun Kapoor

Neha: So Arjun Kapoor, you have to thank him, like your girlfriends and you have something to thank him for. He has switched you from local underwear to branded underwear. What’s that about?

Ranveer: Well, see the thing is, back in the day, I used to wear cheap underwear and all credit to Arjun who has said what are you doing, like really? really ?

Neha: He saw you naked?

Ranveer: So basically we were in Dubai and we went jeans shopping for the first time in my life I went to a luxury designer like a shop. We were in the changing room and he was trying jeans and I was trying jeans and he spotted my underwear. He was like no no, you cannot. I mean, really. So all credits to Arjun that he was the one who made me realize that now I’m a movie star. Now I make enough money to be able to spend on quality underwear at the very least.

4. Best Gossip Girl Award Goes To…

Neha: ‘Best gossip girl’ award

Ranveer: Karan Johar