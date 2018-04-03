When Anupam Kher Met Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle In New York

Indian star Anupam Kher recently met acclaimed director Danny Boyle of Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours, and Steve Jobs fame recently while the former was shooting in New York for NBC’s next.

The seasoned actor has been part of notable Hollywood films and TV shows like Bend It Like Beckham, Speedy Singhs, Silver Linings Playbook, 24, Sense8, A Family Man, The Big Sick, The Indian Detective and Lust, Caution among others and having recently met Robert De Niro , also happened to casually catch up with acclaimed director Danny Boyle.

The two share a warm equation and in fact, the award-winning filmmaker even held a session at Anupam Kher’s acting school during his trip to India.